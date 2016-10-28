Ramnarine: 30 gas stations may close

At least 30 service stations may be facing closure over the next six months if Government fails to increase the retail margin for petroleum dealers.

Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine, commenting on the decision by the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) to accept only cash payments for fuel, said this was not meant to inconvenience customers but was due to the financial crisis dealers were facing because of smaller profit margins exacerbated by a 200 per cent increase in the Green Fund and Business levy.

Ignoring calls from National Petroleum and from Finance Minister Colm Imbert to continue accepting electronic payments for fuel, some service stations across San Fernando, Penal, Debe and Princes Town were accepting only cash payments from yesterday.

Ramnarine said: “When the Green Fund and Business Levy went up by 200 per cent, that pushed operators over the edge and rendered a lot of gas stations unprofitable.”

He said service stations in Claxton Bay, La Brea and other rural areas have already closed down.

“In the next couple months about 30 stations could be closing down and it is going to affect rural areas such as Sangre Grande, Rio Claro, La Brea,” he added.

Ramnarine said the retail margin for super, diesel and premium gas has not been changed in 11 years and although NP says it will accept Linx and credit cards will continue to be accepted at the service stations its owns and operations, that accounts for 60 of 140 service stations operating under the NP brand.

While he agreed for stopping the electronic transactions will inconvenience customers and may encourage criminality, Ramnarine said service station operators had no choice because they were now in survival mode.

Meanwhile, UNC chairman David Lee wondered whether Government is subtly asking operators to give up their licenses.

“The recent decision by the Petroleum Dealers Association to stop the use of electronic payments for fuel from yesterday is representative of the uncertainty and burdens that operators have been facing since the imposition of the 200 per cent increase to both the business levy and green fund in January,” Lee said in a statement.

The PDA announced that its stations will no longer accept electionic payments just three days before implementing the new cash only system yesterday. However, motorists are still be able to pay for fuel using their debit and credit cards at stations operated by Unipet and at NP’s 60 owned and operated stations.