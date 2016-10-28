His Cabinet appointment to the post of this country’s Minister of National Security in September 2013 was a victorious and proud moment.
Three advances, one decline in Friday trades
Overall market activity resulted from trading in eight securities of which three advanced, one declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 8,613 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $385,448.26. The West Indian Tobacco Co Ltd was the volume leader with 2,394 shares changing hands for a value of $304,038, followed by National Enterprises Ltd with a volume of 2,318 shares being traded for $24,107.20. National Flour Mills Ltd contributed 1,489 shares with a value of $3,930.96, while FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd added 1,232 shares valued at $9,979.20.
FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $8.10. Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Ltd suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.03 to end the day at $59.87.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 89,621 shares valued at $2,025,396.65. It advanced by $0.02 to end at $22.60.
