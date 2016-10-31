​Huawei closer to 140 million sales target

Chinese leading smartphone brand Huawei has announced that it has sold more 100 million units as of October 14 this year—a figure it took until December 22 to reach last year, according to its official Weibo account.

The company has secured 30 per cent smartphone sales in the price range of US$445 to US$594, which normally considered the high-end models for Chinese brands, and remains the leader in the Chinese market. Shipments of its flagship dual-camera models P9 and P9 Plus have exceeded 8 million since their launch in April, according to the report.

In April, Huawei set a sales goal of 140 million for the year, 40 per cent higher than its actual sales in 2015. He Gang, head of Huawei Technologies' smartphone unit, said the company will achieve the target as expected as its high-end and mid-ranged handsets have registered growth of 100 per cent and 30 per cent over last year, respectively. Lower priced budget phones, on the other hand, saw the least growth.

According to He, Huawei's overseas sales also saw a boom in the year, with several markets in Western Europe and North Eastern Europe growing between 50 per cent and 100 per cent over 2015.

Huawei is aiming to become the global smartphone leader by 2020, according to CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu.

The company currently owns 16 global research and development centres.