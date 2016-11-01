Calypso Fund down by $0.02

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which four advanced, three declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 173,995 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,140,373.47. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 65,961 shares changing hands for a value of $59,299.90, followed by Prestige Holdings Ltd with a volume of 25,500 shares being traded for $280,500. Guardian Holdings Ltd contributed 25,000 shares with a value of $325,000, while GraceKennedy Ltd added 24,888 shares valued at $63,483.48.

Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.40 to end the day at $13. Conversely, Calypso Macro Index Fund suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.02 to close at $21.97.

On the Mutual Fund Market 1,002 shares changed hands for a value of $22,335.24. Clico Investment Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 510 shares valued at $11,526. It remained at $22.60.