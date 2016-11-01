New MD for PALIG

Greer Quan is the new managing Director—Caribbean of the Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas.

Quan, who joined the company as chief operations officer in 2014, will oversee the day to day operations of Pan-American Life’s business across the region beginning January 1, 2017 and pending all regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to have Greer step into this leadership position. She has proven herself to be solutions-oriented, committed to the highest standards of service, and capable of delivering results,” said José S Suquet, the group’s chairman, president and CEO. “I am confident that she will beintegral to the successful execution of our strategic plans for growth across the Caribbean.”

In her new role, Quan will continue working directly with Bill Schultz, who has served as both CEO and managing director in the Caribbean for the last two years. Schultz is expanding his role at Pan-American Life to include responsibility for all of the company’s International Group business.

“Bill’s knowledge and experience, particularly in Employee Benefits and Credit Life, have been instrumental in growing our corporate business in the Caribbean,” added Robert DiCianni, Pan-American Life’s president—International Group Business. “In consolidating these lines of business under his leadership, we are further positioning Pan-American Life as an industry leader across the Americas.”

Quan, who is originally from Trinidad, will continue to be based in Port of Spain while Schultz relocates to Pan-American Life’s offices in Miami, Florida.