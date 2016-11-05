Chamber calls for airbridge from Couva

Liaquat Ali, who was recently re-elected president of the Couva-Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, is calling for a second airbridge to Tobago to be established from the Camden landing strip in Couva.

Ali made the call following the chamber’s annual general meeting on Wednesday night where he was re-elected unopposed for a third straight year. He said the Camden airstrip is an under-utilized resource that was recently upgraded when the University of T&T (UTT) established its aviation campus there. He said the chamber has been lobbying Government for the past two years to get the project off the ground and will lobby harder in the coming year. —Shastri Boodan