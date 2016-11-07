ACCA makes changes to qualifications

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global has introduced changes to its globally recognised qualifications to ensure they remain industry relevant.

At an official ceremony to announce the changes at the Hyatt Regency In Port-of-Spain, Aneal Maharaj chief financial officer at Ansa McAL said: “When you look at what is happening with ACCA today and when you look at the great uncertainty across the world, whether you call it Brexit, presidential elections in the US, or impact on pension funds due to volatility in the market, there is so much chaotic change that has happened today. I think its wonderful when there is so much change that an organisation is stepping up, standing up.”

Maharaj said relevance in terms of ACCA in building change is critical as a professional body and therefore there is need to pay attention to the details. Being relevant ad an accounting body is bring able to make business simple; predictable and well controlled.

Shane Mission, business development manager, ACCA, said the new innovative case study included in the modules blends technical ethical and professional skills and prepares the graduate to handle the dynamics found in the workplace when it comes to issues surrounding ethics.

Some of the other changes at the level of Bachelor of Science under applied knowledge cover the accountant in business, management accounting and Financial accounting. Under the applied skills module topics include corporate and business law, performance management, taxation, financial reporting, audit and assurance and financial management.

Masters programme changes cover strategic business reporting, strategic business leader and the student has the option of choosing two subjects.