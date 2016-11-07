Ashley opens showroom in Chaguanas

Ashley Furniture HomeStore recently celebrated the grand opening of its new 20,000 square foot showroom in Chaguanas.

The interior architectural design includes cultured Southwest Ledge stone and complete home furniture room settings down to the final detail of table lamps and area rugs.

This facility will employ approximately 16 persons. It is the first Ashley Furniture HomeStore owned and operated by Unicomer (Trinidad) Limited. There are more than 625 locations in 28 countries.

General manager Renee Lewis said: “The response leading up to this event has been tremendous. We’re proud to serve the Chaguanas community and by extension the nation as the number one furniture store brand, and we look forward to earning their loyalty and trust.”

Mario Guerrero, managing director, Courts Caribbean and USA said: “We are very pleased to add Ashley HomeStore to the 30 retail brands we represent in the region.

Our company’s success has been partly due to our partnerships with organizations, like Ashley, that share our values and the common goal to improve the retail experience of our customers.

“Our relationship with Ashley started six years ago with the introduction of the brand’s furniture in our Courts stores. This partnership deepened with the opening of 13 exclusive Ashley Galleries across the region. Today, our Ashley HomeStores in Jamaica and Trinidad are testimony to our joint commitment to providing the very best range of furniture and accessories to the Caribbean people.”

Maxie Cuffie, speaking as acting Minister of Trade and Industry, said the opening of the Ashley showroom in Chaguanas underscored the confidence which investors, such as the Unicomer Group in collaboration with Ashley International, have in the economy of T&T.

The Chaguanas location, the first in T&T and the second in the Caribbean, features bedroom, dining room, upholstery, motion upholstery, leather, occasional tables, entertainment centres, home office, recliners, mattresses, lamps, accent pillows, throws, area rugs and accessories. The bedding gallery exhibits the most popular mattress brands, including Ashley Sleep ™ one of the fastest growing mattress brands in the world.

Unicomer, which is present in T&T through the ubiquitous Courts furniture stores, will officially open an expansive distribution centre in Freeport where its main administrative offices will also be located next month.