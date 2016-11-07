Republic opens new Rio Claro branch

“We build more than a branch; they are bridges as they connect us,” said. Roopnarine Oumade Singh, executive director of Republic Bank Limited at the formal opening ceremony of the bank’s new Rio Claro Branch.

Singh was among officials speaking at the ceremony which featured a keynote address by Senator Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. The minister expressed his admiration for the guest list of the ceremony which included stalwarts and exemplars who have played a significant role in the Rio Claro community. He said this showed the bank’s “recognition of the history of the important people we have here” in Rio Claro.

Rambhara, who said he is “very proud to be a product of this community”, praised Republic Bank as a good corporate citizen in terms of funding educational programmes and culture and the arts. He urged other corporate entities, in these economically challenging times, “to make a commitment to our people.”

Jemma Persad, branch sales manager of the Rio Claro/Mayaro Branch said she was both “proud and humbled to see the realization of this dream.”

She added that the branch had achieved the coveted title of Branch of the Year 2015 and looked forward, with the spanking new building, to retaining that title in 2016.

“We are making our roots more profound in the Rio Claro community,” she said.

The opening ceremony included the inter-faith Blessing of the branch by Khaleel Chadee, Imam of the Rio Claro Asj Majid, Lalchan Dookie, Secretary Swayam Sevak Sangh Temple and James Gajadhar, Elder/Chairperson of the Rio Claro Presbyterian Church.