$15m in trades on TTSE

Slain following movie outing While their neighbours celebrated two weddings in their community, a Felicity couple suffered a tragic end after being gunned down upon returning home from the movies on Sunday night.

Nomination day for Local Govt elections, 6-plus parties set to register A keen fight’s ahead as candidates from at least six political parties will today register with the Election and Boundaries Commission for the November 28 Local Government polls.

UWI Open Campus Pre-University Centre to attend model assembly Since 1980, high school students belonging to member countries of the Organisation of the American States (OAS) have participated in a model assembly (MOAS) at OAS headquarters, Washington, DC. ...

Man chopped, burnt to death A 34-year-old Chaguanas man whose relatives said was an out-patient of the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, chopped a relative repeatedly in a fit of rage before lighting the injured man on fire,...

Leader claims PNM, UNC no longer serve people: NSA offers alternative Saying that T&T’s political landscape is not divided by race or religion, but by class, National Solidarity Assembly (NSA) leader Nirvan Maharaj says it is time to oust the People’s National...

Garcia promises relief for students The long-awaited Chatham Primary School should hopefully be ready by early next year following payment to the contractor soon.

Colossus America will continue to lead the world KEVIN RAMNARINE

New Play Fest brings Miracle to TTW stage The tragic story of murdered businesswoman, Vindra Naipaul-Coleman reached a Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) stage last weekend, courtesy the New Play Festival.

Cops on assault charges: Don’t report on our case Attorneys for two police officers charged with the assault and wounding of a Claxton Bay couple tried yesterday to stop the media from reporting on the matter.