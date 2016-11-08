While their neighbours celebrated two weddings in their community, a Felicity couple suffered a tragic end after being gunned down upon returning home from the movies on Sunday night.
You are here
$15m in trades on TTSE
Published:
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Overall market activity resulted from trading in ten securities of which one advanced, four declined and five traded firm. Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 1,345,363 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at$15,894,509.64. Guardian Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 1,175,542 shares changing hands for a value of $14,710,884.04, followed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited with a volume of 100,460 shares being traded for $267,725.60. JMMB Group Limited contributed 50,380 shares with a value of $45,342.00, while T&T NGL Limited added 9,500 shares valued at $216,125.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online