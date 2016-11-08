New minister on state of industry: T&T’s energy hit by perfect storm

In his first major speech as Energy Minister, Franklin Khan identified the curtailment of gas to large energy companies and a most urgent matter that must be dealt with.

“There is a major deficit between supply and demand and it cannot be solved on the demand side as you cannot reduce demand because the plants are already constructed. So we have to deal with it on the supply side and we are dealing with a negotiation including bpTT, Shell and BHP in terms of supplying more gas and looking at bringing gas across the border from Venezuela,” Khan said in an address at the opening ceremony of the American Chamber of Commerce T&T’s (AmchamTT) 20th Annual Health Safety Security and Environment (HSSE) Conference and Exhibition at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain.

The ongoing tight supply and demand situation, which has been affecting the gas industry since 2010, stems from extensive work to upgrade infrastructure as well as frequent disruptions.

Nigel Darlow, CEO, Atlantic, who also spoke at the opening ceremony, repeated statements he has made in the past concerning this issue. Atlantic, one of the world’s largest producers of LNG, is among energy and petrochemical plants across the country affected by natural gas curtailments.

“We are facing major challenges in having to turn compressors and turbines up and down and on and off and that is not how they were designed,” Darlow said.

“We need to understand the impact the gas shortages is having on our plant and equipment,” he said.

Khan also spoke about the need for Petrotrin to play its part in helping revive the energy sector.

He said: “Petrotrin is sitting on a valuable asset so we have to find a way to bring capital injection in the company. We are still considering what options we have.”

Khan admitted that he is not an expert on every issue in the energy sector but said as a trained geologist he has a working knowledge of the overall industry.

“Let me thank the Prime Minister for having the confidence in me and placing me in the Ministry that undoubtedly has the biggest impact on the nation, especially from an economic and revenue standpoint. While I may not be an expert on all aspects of the industry, I understand the issues that face the industry,” he said.

The minister said T&T’s energy sector is facing serious challenges apart from the curtailment of gas to major industries, including the decline in oil production and low oil and gas prices.

Khan promised that Government would continue to work hard to address these problems.

“We have been hit by the perfect storm. This is what leadership is all about. If we put our collective heads together we can craft the solutions the industry needs,” he said.