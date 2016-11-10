Republic shares up by $0.99

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which two advanced, four declined and three traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 92,790 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,037,628.94. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 41,768 shares changing hands for a value of $38,008.88, followed by Republic Financial Holdings Ltd with a volume of 26,524 shares being traded for $2,864,393.12.

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd contributed 13,632 shares with a value of $36,167.98, while The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd added 8,000 shares valued at $1,015,597.50.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.99 to end the day at $107.99. Conversely, Ansa McAL Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.50 to close at $62. The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.