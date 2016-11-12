​Browne: Imbert had a learning experience

Mariano Browne does not think Finance Minister Colm Imbert will be removed from the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC). Joseph Remy, president of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Fitun) called for the minister’s removal otherwise the trend of wrong statements and apologies would continue.

The former government minister, who spoke to the media following his presentation at the Employers Solution Centre’s leadership symposium yesterday, said T&T is on a learning curve when it comes to the tripartite approach to labour issues.

“We are learning. Its a new situation for us,” he said.

Browne said Imbert had a learning experience as he would have made his remarks “unguardedly.”

“He was clearly in an environment which he felt comfortable and probably had discussed those very policies with the very same people he was addressing. He forgot the value of a microphone and social media-mistakes that are so common but I think he was speaking the truth, not that he was known for lying,” he said.

Browne said given the recession in the country there is likely to be wage pressure with cost implications that may affect how T&T does business.