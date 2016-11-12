$8.3m in shares change hands

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 510,396 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,336,482.58. First Citizens Bank Limited was the volume leader with 201,792 shares changing hands for a value of $6,659,136.00, followed by GraceKennedy Limited with a volume of 192,759 shares being traded for $491,576.59.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited contributed 95,736 shares with a value of $813,754.30, while Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited added 7,995 shares valued at $57,564.

Guardian Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.45 to end the day at $13. Conversely, GraceKennedy Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.02 to close at $2.55.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 45 shares valued at $1,017. It remained at $22.60.