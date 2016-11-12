$8.3m in shares change hands

Archbishop Joseph Harris will be hosting a special Mass for incarcerated persons at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception tomorrow.
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 510,396 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,336,482.58. First Citizens Bank Limited was the volume leader with 201,792 shares changing hands for a value of $6,659,136.00, followed by GraceKennedy Limited with a volume of 192,759 shares being traded for $491,576.59.
FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited contributed 95,736 shares with a value of $813,754.30, while Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited added 7,995 shares valued at $57,564.
Guardian Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.45 to end the day at $13. Conversely, GraceKennedy Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.02 to close at $2.55.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 45 shares valued at $1,017. It remained at $22.60.
