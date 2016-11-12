TTNGL profit down by $130.9m

The 11.4 per cent decrease in profit recorded by the T&T National Gas Company Ltd (TTNGL) for the nine months ended September 30 was due to lower product prices, chairman Gerry Brooks said in his report to shareholders.

The company’s latest financial report shows that its $115.9 million in profit after tax was $130.9 million less than for the same period in 2015.

Brooks explained: “For the period January to September 2016, average NGL selling prices were 8.5 per cent lower than 2015.

“This was coupled with lower natural gas volumes to Point Lisas for processing.”

To mitigate the effects of a weaker pricing environment, he said, Phoenix Park Gas Processers Limited (PPGPL) is focused on,“aggressively managing its costs while maintaining high uptime and operating efficiencies at its facilities.”

TTNGL reported cash and cash equivalents of $144.1 million and $3.3 billion in assets compared to the same period last year when it owned $3.1 billion in assets.

Brooks said TTNGL continues to be a well-managed public company which has satisfied all statutory and reporting obligations of the T&T Stock Exchange and the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission.

He added that the board is committed to, and has met the highest standards of governance, prudent cost and cash management, coupled with a strong cash and balance sheet position.

Brooks predicted that the company will pay attractive dividends at the end of the financial year and “will maintain its dividend payout ratio.”

He said TTNGL continues to maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future.