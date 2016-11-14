Carnival every week at Sandals Tobago

In the latest move by Sandals Resorts International to win public support for the proposed establishment of a 750-room hotel at No Man’s Land, Tobago, CEO and deputy chairman Adam Stewart says T&T-styled Carnival presentations would be held 52 weeks a year on the property.

Stewart made the announcement at the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Champions of Business 2016 Awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port-of-Spain, on Saturday.

He mounted a campaign before captains of industry and underscored the reputation of his family brand, and declared its ideal positioning and ability to help jump start the local economy.

“Carnival will be celebrated every week at our hotel and we’ll be exposing an audience of vacationers hungry for something new. And, let me be frank, contrary to the myth — Sandals Resorts does not wall our guests off from the destination...We celebrate the destination...Our group of Caribbean resorts — which host nearly a million customers annually–took over 400,000 guests outside of our resorts on local tours and excursions last year...that’s a significant portion of our guests leaving the hotel to experience a local activity.

In fact, we monitor and maintain daily sales conversions to ensure that linkages—what others might call the trickle-down effect. The impact of our guests on the surrounding community is being felt in relevant and real ways,” he said.

Stewart continued: “We encourage guests to take tours to discover our destinations, to sample the food, see the art, hear the music, buy our craft and meet the people. This is woven into who we are. We are the Caribbean and we are proud to be one of the best examples of Caricom at work.

More than that, while demand for the region is strong, we believe we do ourselves a distinct disservice if we fall into the trap of making the Caribbean a commodity–selling sun, sea and sand to the exclusion of what makes each of our islands unique, authentic–their own. Right here is where Carnival, steel pan, limbo and calypso were born and any visitor that doesn’t know what or where a lime is cannot claim to have been to T&T.”

News that Sandals Resorts International was exploring the establishment of a property in Tobago, to add to its chain of well-known hotels across the Caribbean raised concerned with the local tourism fraternity. Hoteliers across the twin-island were bracing for the impact from the loss of human resource as Sandals needed just over 1,500 employees to services its operations.

Meanwhile, No Man’s Land, which was the preferred location by company chairman and founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, for his latest investment had been opposed to by environmentalists.

As the local economy struggled to deal with the loss of revenue caused by the global slump in prices, Stewart said that tourism could provide a brighter future, during and after this dark economic cycle.