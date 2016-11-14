ECA calls for new approach to compensation

The Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) has recommended that public sector compensation packages be linked to performance.

The group is appealing to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to ensure clearly defined deliverables are established and communicated to the public for each ministry responsible for spending taxpayers’ money.

“Indeed, this is the perfect time to take this approach, for there can be no losers in such an arrangement,” the group said in a statement in response to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s plan for wage restraint.

According to the ECA, meeting performance standards and deliverables should be an important consideration in matters of public sector remuneration. The group also advocated that stakeholders consider reviewing total compensation instead of just pay increases.

“As we continue to traverse these difficult economic conditions, the imperative for all of us must be that it cannot be business as usual.

“In embracing this mantra, no one group should be placed at a disadvantage and therefore, the Government should consider all options before pronouncing on future negotiations so that the principle of good faith bargaining is upheld,” the group said in the statement

The ECA said that it has previously warned that while Government is justified in implementing measures to compensate for the loss in energy revenues, the rising cost of living will be met with demands for wage increases from workers in their bid to maintain some level of parity.