Incubator boosts Tobago entrepreneurs

Tobagonian entrepreneurs can now look forward to assistance to grow their business as for the first time in the history of the Business Booster Commercial Incubator programme (BizBooster), there will be a special intake from that island.

Developed by The University of the West Indies, Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business (ALJGSB), BizBooster provides assistance to start-up companies.

Programme administrators identified Tobago as a unique entrepreneurial landscape with the potential to flourish as there is a large pool of budding, innovative entrepreneurs capable of transforming the economic topography of the island.

The call for this year’s group of Tobago entrepreneurs and SMEs was issued in April for the 18 month programme. From the pool of applicants, four entrepreneurs were selected after being screened by the BizBooster selection committee.

Keron Duke, founder of Tobago Media Concepts; Alicia Riley, CEO of Orange Advertising; Asha Toby-Alfred, manager of Kingdom Creations and Essie Parks-Ewing, lead of Endeavour’s Children and Maternity Store were chosen to be a part of the incubator’s third cohort.

In post-selection interviews, BizBooster’s Tobagonian entrepreneurs were asked to envision the impact of BizBooster on the island. Alicia Riley said: “I think this opportunity will encourage Tobago businesses to seek their true potential and not depend on the current small pool for opportunities.

“It would enable them to expand beyond local shores.”

Keron Duke echoed that positive outlook when he said: “I see the transformation of entrepreneurship on the island to be very positive. It will help to empower Tobago’s young entrepreneurs by preparing us to become the next generation of businessmen and women.”

After only a few months in the programme, the BizBoster Tobagonian entrepreneurs have described the team as “friendly, professional and devoted.”

They agree that the programme’s content along with the staff’s support will prepare and help drive local entrepreneurs to achieve their desired success.

Business owners in Tobago will also receive added support from ALJGSB this year as BizBooster has gifted 50 business resource books to the Scarborough Public Library, so local entrepreneurs and business students can access up to date information for projects and new ventures.

Additionally, although BizBooster’s call for Tobagonian applicants was in April, the participation of Tobagonian entrepreneurs in the incubator is not a new practice.

Josanne Arnold, chief executive officer of Tobago-based GOT Greens was part of BizBooster’s first cohort of entrepreneurs in 2013, and she remains an active participant.

Since her acceptance into the programme, she has been flying the T&T flag high. In 2015, Arnold entered a regional youth leadership competition where she surpassed her Caribbean competitors by gaining the opportunity to represent T&T at the United Nations in New York.

She said her participation in the programme was the catalyst for her business expansion and growth.

After only four years of existence, BizBooster has made a significant impact on the local entrepreneurial landscape having assisted many to achieve their full potential.

MORE INFO

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply to the programme by completing the application on BizBooster’s website at http://www.biz-booster.com/. Applicants are not required to be ALJGSB students.