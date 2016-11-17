The staging of local government elections on November 28 ought to be raising some very important questions related to the country’s development prospects over the coming decades.
$8m in trades in 15 securities
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which two advanced, six declined and seven traded firm. Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 794,863 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,028,176.19.
GraceKennedy Ltd was the volume leader with 238,602 shares changing hands for a value of $666,729.35, followed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 192,307 shares being traded for $552,063.55. FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd contributed 117,275 shares with a value of $996,737.50, while JMMB Group Ltd added 100,000 shares valued at $90,000.
GraceKennedy Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.24 to end the day at $2.79. Conversely, Guardian Holdings Ltd suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.44 to close at $12.56.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 884 shares valued at $19,978.40. It remained at $22.60.
