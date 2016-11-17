Plans for more farmers’ markets

In effort to eliminate the middle man, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat plans to open up a string of farmer’s markets across the country.

Speaking at a land distribution function at the Couva Chamber of Industry and Commerce auditorium, Rambharat said the markets have allowed farmers to get better prices for their produce. Farmers markets are held regularly at the Southern Wholesale Market in Debe, the Norris Deonarine Wholesale Market in Macoya, Diego Martin, Valencia, Point Fortin, Chaguanas, Santa Cruz and the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain.

The minister said between 3,000 to 4,000 people visit the farmers’ market held every fortnight at the Queen’s Park Savannah and he plans to use the carpark of the new Ministry of Agriculture building in Chaguanas for another farmers’ market. Rambharat said he plans to move into the ministry’s the new headquarters in January and that location will give him better access to farmers in south and central Trinidad. He expressed satisfaction that more people were utilising agricultural land.

“Once I see there is interest in using these two acre plots we will have to provide the appropriate resources to assist you,” Rambharat said.

Caroni Ltd chairman Jerry Hospedales told the recipients that despite financial constraints the company will be developing 14 residual residential estates for ex-Caroni workers.

“We are collaborating with the Estate Management and Business Development Company with a view that these estates can be delivered within a reasonable time frame,” he said. Hospedales added that infrastructure requirements have been done on four estates and leases for the residential lots will be available to the ex-workers by April 30, 2017.

“We envisaged that the residual estates with 2,980 beneficiaries should become available by December 2017,” he said.

According to the chairman, Caroni has already refunded $58.4 million to 2,655 beneficiaries, of which 36 were settled with relatives of deceased beneficiaries.

“With the current diversification plan to develop the agricultural sector, the government has committed itself to an efficient agro-based industry which could flourish in communities with more than 15,000 acres slated for agricultural production,” he said.