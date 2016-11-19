HSF now at US$5,454.6m

For the quarter ended June 2016, the total net asset value of T&T’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) was US$5,454.6 million. This compares with US$5.787.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.

The latest report on the fund from the Ministry of Finance shows that the investment portfolio was valued at US$5,452.7 million, while the remaining portion of US$1.9 million was held in cash to meet the day-to-day expenses arising from management of the fund.

The quarterly investment report of the HSF for April to June 2016, shows that in May, following a directive from Finance Minister Colm Imbert, US$377.5 was withdrawn from the fund.

By the end of the quarter, the asset class with the largest overweight was the US Core Foxed Income mandate while the US Short Duration Fixed Income mandate, from which the withdrawal was made, had the largest underweight position.

During the second quarter of the year, the HSF investment portfolio increase 0.80 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.11 per cent for the Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) benchmark—a blended benchmark comprising Bank of America/Merrill Lynch US Treasury 1-5 Years Index, Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index, Russell 300 ex Energy Index and MSCI EAFE ex Energy Index.

This underperformance was blamed on “negative security selection effects.”

The report stated: “The HSF portfolio’s quarterly return was primarily impacted by the fixed income mandates which added approximately 1.15 per cent, while the equity portion of the fund detracted approximately 0.35 per cent.”