Huawei Technologies (T&T) Limited launched its smartphones in the T&T market only last year, but according to general manager Jason Deng, interest in the devices is growing.

"We are so happy to see that more people like Huawei devices," he said at the launch of the company's newest mobile, the P9 and P9 Lite, on Thursday evening.

Deng said the company is continuously keeping up with innovation and co-operated with leading German camera company, Leica, to provide top quality photographic capabilities on the device.

"The P9's position as the flagship of Huawei focuses on fashion design, slim body and how people like to use the camera on the phones.

"It will bring the best user experience for these aspects," he told specially invited guests at the launch at the Amera Building, Queen's Park West, Port-of-Spain.

Deng said Huawei first entered the T&T market in 2006 and in the past ten years, through the bmobile brand, had been introducing the latest technologies, including 3G, 4G, LTE

Chevon Wilson, acting executive vice president Mobile at TSTT, said the local mobile service provider was happy to be partnering with Huawei "in changing the way our customers see the world."

Highlighting the company's moves to transform into a "21st century agile broadband telecommunications organisation," he said customers can expect to see dramatically improved service reliability and few interruptions as TSTT rolls out a new, rapidly scalable IP network over the next two years.

"Our customers will be able to choose the mix and characteristics of services that best suit their business, personal, or residential needs as the network will fully support, among other things, the Internet of Things integration for smart homes and connected living.

"Further, customers will enjoy a mobile network with coverage and data speeds that fully support their lifestyle needs," Wilson said.

Highlighting some of the features of the newly-launched Huawei P9, Wilson said its super hands-free 3.0 technology that allows for clear conversations in a car or in a conference room.

"Users’ privacy and information security are assured through Huawei’s biometric fingerprint recognition technology which significantly lowers the possibility of fraudulent or accidental device access."

Wilson announced that bmobile and Huawei will be giving customers the opportunity to win a trip to Spain to see Lionel Messi in action with his club, FC Barcelona.

Every week, one lucky bmobile customer who purchases a Huawei P9 will win a pair of Adidas football boots. Customers who purchase the Huawei P9 lite can win a football jersey signed by Messi.

All qualify to win the grand prize of a trip for two to Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, inclusive of airfare, accommodation and tickets to a game with Barcelona.