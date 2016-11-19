Phone photography reinvented

The Huawei P9, the first smartphone co-engineered with iconic camera brand Leica, is the result of the tech giant's mission to "reinvent smartphone photography."

The headline feature of the P9 is its dual-camera which comprises two 12MP lenses—one takes photos in colour and the other shoots monochrome images in greater detail. Increased light sensitivity of the camera tandem provides outstanding low-light performance. Both have 12 megapixel sensors with 27 mm equivalent f/2.2 aperture.

The successor to the Huawei P8 and maintains almost the same designation has a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS-NEO LCD display and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

With clean lines, smooth edges and an unfussy look, the phone has an all-metal body, smooth glass front and slightly-rounded sides. It is built of aerospace-grade aluminum with rounded edges for greater comfort and it is available in several striking colours, including Haze Gold and Ceramic White.

The phone is thin and light, weighing 144g and is only 6.95mm thick

One of the smartphone's other distinctive features is a long-lasting battery which lasts just about 28 hours between charges with average use.