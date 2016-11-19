Sagicor ends week at $7.50

Overall market activity resulted from trading in ten securities of which three advanced, none declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 300,510 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at

$6,639,241.09. Massy Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 113,284 shares changing hands for a value of $5,776,178.18, followed by National Flour Mills Limited with a volume of 92,443 shares being traded for $232,919.50. JMMB Group Limited contributed 40,140 shares with a value of $36,427.40, while FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited added 26,294 shares valued at $223,499.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $7.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 30 shares valued at

$678. It remained at $22.60.