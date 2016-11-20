IOCL workers want 80 per cent wage hike

Workers of Inland and Offshore Contractors (IOCL) who are currently on strike to get a meeting with Petrotrin president Fitzroy Harewood to discuss concerns about their wages.

Shop stewart of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ronald Williams, who recently led the workers in a protest outside of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, said the workers have been facing hardships since they embarked on strike action on October 21.

“What we are fighting for is the minimum wage in Trinmar—nothing else, nothing more,” he said.

Williams a memorandum, of understanding was signed with the contractors four years ago but workers never received their just dues.

“Variations were made to them to pass the correct wages to their workers. As of this point in time, four years later, that has not happened. We know it is affecting production. There are production losses of 3,000 barrels a day and why is Petrotrin allowing the contractors to get away with murder?” Willams asked.

“Why it is that the patrimony of this nation is going down the drain? At the end of the day, without these contractor workers, the operations cannot go on in the fields.”

He said there are also serious safety issues with the type of boats used in the operations.

“There is a lack of emergency response vessels, bunkering vessels, and the operation is taking a drastic cut right now."

He said the OWTU had requested an audit which has not been delivered and although the Ministers of Labour and Energy gave a mandate to Petrotrin, the workers' wages remain 60 per cent to 70 per cent lower than a labourer’s wage rate at Trinmar.

“That is unfair, and again we are just asking for justice, we are asking for equity, we are asking for fair play," Williams said.