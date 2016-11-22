Texas Katie, purchased out of a Thirsk seller back in September from the prestigious yard of Mick Channon, is back ‘on the market’ in a Claiming Stakes over seven furlongs of Southwell fibresand...
5.8m in shares change hands on TTSE
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which one advanced, three declined and nine traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 443,788 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,883,263.08. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 213,540 shares changing hands for a value of $193,921.40. Massy Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $51. Conversely, The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.10 to close at $126.80.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market.
