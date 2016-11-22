JMMB loan portfolio increases

The JMMB Group yesterday reported double digit growth in its loans portfolio which group risk manager Damion Brown said was the result of the rebranding exercise that followed its acquisition of Intercommercial Bank Limited.

Brown was part of a panel discussing the economic challenges facing T&T hosted by the JMMB Group and the local chapter of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) at the Courtyard Marriott in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

"We have been seeing an increase in our loan portfolio, a unique position as the market responds to our favourable offerings," he said.

On the matter of defaulting customers, Brown said: "For our portfolio we have seen increases in defaults but you do expect, as the economy adjusts, that some customers despite your best effort will get into an unsustainable situation and we willl have in place mechanisms to try and work that out as best as possible."

While expertsare predicting that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates, Brown does not expect this to result in increased rates in T&T

GARP is the world's leading professional association for risk practitioners. It administers the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation, the globally recognized standard for financial risk practitioners. It is a pre-eminent source of information, discussion and analysis of risk related matters.

