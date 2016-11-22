Oil rises ahead of OPEC talks

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, which is priced within the range of the light sweet crudes produced in T&T, rose to its highest price this month, up US$1.80, or 3.9 per cent, to US$47.49 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose US$2.04, or 4.4 per cent, to US$48.90 a barrel in London.

Oil prices have been rising in recent days ahead of a November 30 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, where the cartel is expected to agree on its first output cut since 2008.

According to reports, preliminary terms of a deal that will reduce the production of oil slightly are being worked but the details remain to be determined.

The plan is to reduce production to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels per day to prop up prices. Global oil prices have been mostly in decline since June 2014, down drastically from US$11o a barrel. Global demand begam to slow down just as the United States began to produce more and more oil and Iraq and Libya brought more production back online.

This has had a severe impact on the T&T economy because the energy sector accounts for approximately for a significant portion of this country's revenue .

While investors are encouraged that OPEC is trying to limit production, an output deal is not likely to have much effect on oil prices which will continue to be determined by supply and demand.

