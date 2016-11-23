TCL closes lower at $3.25

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which one advanced, three declined and nine traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 991,387 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $20,375,971.87. Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 742,704 shares changing hands for a value of $9,655,042, followed by Angostura Holdings Ltd with a volume of 150,473 shares being traded for $2,332,331.50.

Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.44 to end the day at $13.00.

Conversely, Trinidad Cement Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.14 to close at $3.25.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market.