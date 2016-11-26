Esau retires from PHL board

Joseph P Esau has retired from the board of directors of Prestige Holdings Limited (PHL) after 19 years of service effective November 18.

During his tenure he served as chairman (1997 to 2012) and then as director.

In 1997, Esau headed negotiations with PepsiCo for the acquisition of PHL by Victor E. Mouttet Limited taking the company

public in 1999. During his tenure on the board, PHL enjoyed exponential growth moving from two brands, 37 restaurants, 1,100 employees and $80 million in assets to five brands, 118 restaurants, 3,500 employees and $500 million in assets to become T&T’s leading restaurant management company.