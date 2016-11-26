Four advances, four declines on TTSE

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which four advanced, four declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 380,289 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,666,021.11.

GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 92,429 shares changing hands for a value of $252,525.11, followed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited with a volume of 60,750 shares being traded for $174,352.50.

Scotiabank T&T Limited contributed 56,309 shares with a value of $3,305,013.98, while Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited added 50,718 shares valued at $380,385.

First Citizens Bank Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.24 to end the day at $33.26.

Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.29 to close at $108.71.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 3,151 shares valued at

$71,212.60.

It advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.60.