Quick Service brings Wolf Oil to T&T

Quick Service T&T Tires Limited recently launched Wolf Oil in the local market.

Wolf Oil, which prides itself on being a pure player in the oil industry, will be a high quality offering in the engine oil segment for commercial and domestic vehicles.

The oil, manufactured in Europe, will now be available at all quick service outlets across the country:

Wrightson Road, Maraval, Marabella and Point Lisas, and very soon, at selected distributors.

The launch was the result of the marketing relationship being built between Wolf Oil and Quick Service.

Managing director of Quick Service Jean-Baptiste Guiard expressed pride at making Wolf Oil part of his company’s range of products.

Spearheading the Wolf brand launch in T&T is Benoit Raoul, operations manager of Quick Service and Gautier De Braekeleer, export director of the Wolf Oil Corporation, Belgium.

De Braekeleer came in from Belgium for the launch and will return to T&T next year to oversee the marketing of the Wolf Oil brand and extensions into other Wolf products.

Standing with his team at an event to mark the launch of Wolf Oil, Guiard, said he anticipates a successful relationship between the Wolf brand and Quick Service T&T Tires Limited.