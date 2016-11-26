Prestige Holdings Limited (PHL) will open its third Starbucks store in Endeavour Chaguanas at 6.30 am on Monday.

Since the market opening in August, Starbucks T&T has collaborated with Gift for Life Foundation to assist in partnering with a charity near each store.

“Starbucks Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to partner with the Gift for Life Foundation. Its members are committed to providing opportunities to a wide group of children’s charities across the country,” said Charles Pashley, CEO Prestige Holdings Limited. “We look forward to further developing a partnership with each charity near our stores in the New Year, and creating opportunities for our baristas to connect with the community and give back in a meaningful way.”

Starbucks baristas at its San Fernando location have connected with The Hope Centre Children’s Home with children from ages 4 to 13 years. The first intake of baristas spent time with the children in August and Prestige gave a donation to support the management of their building. The SouthPark baristas recently invited the children to an in-store event last month.

Gift for Life member, Lakshmi Ragoonanan said: "The Gift For Life Foundation is really proud to work with Starbucks. They have shared our vision of making a positive difference in the lives of children at homes in our country. Some of the children are more confident and motivated and shared their excitement after the events so far.”

In Port-of-Spain, the Starbucks Movietowne baristas recently connected with The Marian House for boys between the ages of 13 years to 21 years old.

A special social event was held for them before the Movietowne opening.

“We look forward to build these relationships in our community and our goal is for our baristas to continuously connect with the charities near where they work. This is part of the unique work experience we provide—and one we know our baristas value when they join Starbucks,” said Deborah Benjamin, VP of Starbucks.

From the beginning, Starbucks has set out to be a different kind of company—one that not only celebrates coffee and its rich tradition, but also brings a feeling of connection within communities.

Through volunteer efforts like its annual Global Month of Service each April, Starbucks partners (employees) around the world have together contributed over 1 million service hours each year.

This initiative in T&T will join a deep legacy of community service across the company, and continue to build on the company’s mission: to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighbourhood at a time.

The Endeavour Chaguanas Starbucks store will open on Monday and baristas at that store will connect with The Jaya Lakshmi Children’s Home nearby.