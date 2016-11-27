New weapon against cyber attacks

As our personal and work worlds become more and more reliant on connected devices, the risks to businesses and government agencies have grown in line with the size of their computer networks. Successful or attempted cyber attacks have become common place and Juniper Networks—a business specialised in secure networks operational in T&T—has just announced a breakthrough in their routers.

Juniper says it is on a mission to tackle the increasing scale and sophistication of software defined threats. The company can do this with their physical and virtual firewalls, open threat intelligence platforms, network switches and MX routers. The company partnered with Ansa McAl Trading to provide these solutions in T&T.

“Juniper Networks MX Routers are present in the world’s largest service providers and it is proven that these service providers have been able to decrease Total Cost of Ownership on average of over 49 per cent,” said Onil J Ledo, regional sales manager, Juniper Networks Caribbean.

In addition to the routers, the Juniper vSRX has been unveiled as the industry’s first virtual firewall in a containerized form factor.

It is a cost effective advanced security service with the ability to scale up to high multi-tenancy.

With its rich security capabilities, low footprint and micro services architecture, the vSRX is not only expected to lower the cost to customers, but also makes deployment throughout the network easier than ever before but without compromising performance.

Both the Juniper vSRX and MX Routers products are anticipated to enable the network to better detect and combat threats.

These products will also increase network routing performance, intelligence and a high density of services.

Juniper’s enhancements to its virtualized security portfolio will allow the network to stop threats faster.