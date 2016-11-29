$5m in trades in 10 securities

Overall market activity resulted from trading in ten securities of which one advanced, six declined and three traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 74,775 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,028,563.42. Republic Financial Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 29,164 shares changing hands for a value of $3,164,142.10, followed by Ansa McAL Limited with a volume of 17,307 shares being traded for $1,071,649.26.

First Citizens Bank Limited enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $1.26 to end the day at $34.52. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.22 to close at $108.49.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 1,135 shares valued at

$25,651. It remained at $22.60.