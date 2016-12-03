Education Minister Anthony Garcia has asked for an in-depth report into a recent video which surfaced showing a young student being beaten by a gang of schoolgirls.
66,132 JMMB shares traded
Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which three advanced, two declined and two traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 130,393 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $570,189.99. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 66,132 shares changing hands for a value of $59,518.80, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd with a volume of 32,363 shares being traded for $246,282.43. National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd contributed 16,388 shares with a value of $49,164.00, while Guardian Holdings Ltd added 8,683 shares valued at $111,864.21.
Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.32 to end the day at $12.88.
