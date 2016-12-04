FT Farfan expands into truck business

FT Farfan Limited has entered the truck business, becoming the official agents of Navistar’s Heavy-Duty International Truck line.

Speaking at the International Truck launch, Derek Cumming, director, Industrial Group, said FT Farfan was very excited to be involved in the truck business.

“When we were offered the opportunity to present ourselves as a potential candidate for Navistar we took the task very seriously, knowing the strong reputation that the brand would bring to our already impressive product portfolio,” he said.

The company has allotted an area at their San Juan compound that was built specifically to cater to all things truck related, specialising in sales, parts and accessories.

The dedicated truck facility is the first of its kind in T&T and is the only facility that offers a wide range of services all under one roof.

It is equipped with three service garages and a PDI (wash bay), two parts warehouses, a retail sales area, administrative offices and a meeting room.

Even amidst the uncertain economic times, Cumming gave assurance that FT Farfan remained committed to working with customers towards finding financial and other solutions, which would aid in their acquisition of new reliable trucks to their fleet.

“Over the past few years we have worked with our established customer base to offer anything from in house financing, to bank financing.

“We now have firm arrangements,” he said.

FT Farfan Ltd is also the local distributor for the Cummins Engine business, which drives the International Trucks, specifically the Cummins ISM and ISX engines.

