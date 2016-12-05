$2.1m TCL shares change hands

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which three advanced, two declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 841,813 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $6,291,155.14.

Trinidad Cement Limited was the volume leader with 608,138 shares changing hands for a value of $2,124,449.59, followed by JMMB Group Limited with a volume of 109,385 shares being traded for $98,446.50.

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited contributed 62,210 shares with a value of $528,785.00.

Ansa McAL Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.13 to end the day at $66.50. Conversely, Clico Investment Fund suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.03 to close at $22.55. Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market.