124,891 TCL shares traded

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 187,068 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,765,543.54.

Trinidad Cement Limited was the volume leader with 124,891 shares changing hands for a value of $499,812.91, followed by FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited with a volume of 24,784 shares being traded for $210,664.

Scotiabank T&T Limited contributed 12,018 shares with a value of $705,336.42, while National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited added 6,817 shares valued at $19,564.79.

Trinidad Cement Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.51 to end the day at $4.

Conversely, T&T NGL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.28 to close at $22.07.