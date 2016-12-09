Courts opens 21st store in Freeport

ANDRE WORRELL

In a gala ceremony that featured live performances and prize giveaways, Courts opened its 21st store in T&T yesterday.

Feature speaker for the event, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, praised Unicomer, the parent company of Courts, for its willingness to continue to invest in T&T despite the difficult economic times.

“In this dynamic globalised economy, with many options for suitable destinations, Unicomer’s presence and expansion represent ongoing confidence in the strength of the economy of Trinidad and Tobago. I refer not only to the development of this Freeport complex but also to last month’s opening of the Ashley Furniture Home Store in Chaguanas and the network of approximately 40 establishments operating as Courts, Courts Optical and Lucky Dollar throughout this twin-island republic” she said. She added that investments like those made by Unicomer were required to further develop the T&T economy and offer consumers a wider variety of choice.

“Direct investments, like the one we see here today, have expansive, positive, direct and indirect spillover effects on our society by shoring up local capabilities and talent, as well as supplying capital, technology and management resources. Additionally, the efficient functioning of our local markets depends on an adequate level of competition among producers. By increasing consumer choice, this investment will increase the level of competition in the domestic furniture market, thus increasing the economic welfare of consumers,” Gopee-Scoon said.

She reiterated her ministry’s committment to creating an environment that fosters business development, while noting that the private sector had its role to play in seizing the opportunities that exist.

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry is intent on ensuring a facilitative environment for all businesses, whether they are small or large, domestic or foreign. It is the role of the private sector, on the other hand, to make the most of available opportunities. We recognize that there are challenges within the existing system and we undertake to work with you (Unicomer) and the private sector at large in addressing the stumbling blocks,” the minister said.

Managing director of Unicomer Trinidad Clive Fletcher said for a long time his company had its eyes on building the Courts brand in the Freeport district.

“Several years ago, we saw the opportunity to establish a store here in Freeport, to service the growing community and surrounding areas. We knew easy access would be an important feature for our customers and decided to wait until the right opportunity presented itself,” he said. “In August 2015 we turned the sod to start work on our Freeport campus which includes a distribution centre, office facilities, an after-sales service centre and, of course, our Courts Freeport store.”