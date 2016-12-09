Praetorian leads advances

​Overall market activity resulted from trading in six securities of which one advanced, three declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 82,264 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $461,149.04. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 33,423 shares changing hands for a value of $29,457.08, followed by Guardian Holdings Limited with a volume of 29,117 shares being traded for $369,785.90.

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited contributed 19,043 shares with a value of $54,653.41, while National Enterprises Limited added 681 shares valued at $7,252.65.

Praetorian Property Mutual Fund enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.06 to end the day at $2.76. Conversely, Guardian Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.18 to close at $12.70.

On the Mutual Fund Market 46,869 shares changed hands for a value of $199,647.29. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund was the most active security, with a volume of 43,328 shares valued at $119,585.28.