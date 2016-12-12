CANTO welcomes ICT collaboration

In a move to shape and align the strategic ICT agenda in the region, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) brought several regional ICT stakeholders together at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, Trinidad on December 5 and 6.

In attendance were senior officials representing governments, regulators, CANTO, Caricom, network operators and other ICT stakeholders.

Topics discussed included roaming charges, Over the Top (OTT) providers, net neutrality, number portability and incentivising broadband development in the region.

One highlight of the meeting was the establishment of a new Caribbean ICT Collaboration Committee with a mandate to make recommendations to Caribbean governments on key ICT issues affecting the region.

Chairman of the newly formed committee, Lucien Blackmoore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Science and Technology, Dominica, gave his commitment to this collaborative approach and looked forward to working with all the stakeholders to enable ICT development in the region.

Vice chairman of the Caribbean ICT Collaboration Committee and CANTO chairman, Julian Wilkins commended the CTU on the establishment of this initiative. He added that CANTO was delighted to be part of this historic event and he looks forward to collaborating and cooperating with ICT stakeholders.

He concluded that this is a great opportunity to make progress on a number of key ICT issues affecting the Caribbean.

CANTO is recognised as the leading trade association of the ICT sector for shaping information and communication in the Caribbean. Founded in 1985 as a non-profit association of 8 telephone operating companies, CANTO has now grown to over 120 members in more than 31 countries. A board of directors appointed by the membership directs policy of the association. This strategy is executed by the staff of a permanent secretariat based in Trinidad and Tobago.