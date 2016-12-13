NGL closes day $0.01 lower

Overall market activity resulted from trading in eight securities of which one advanced, two declined and five traded firm.

Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 15,601 shares changing hands for a value of $198,132.70, followed by First Citizens Bank Ltd with a volume of 8,491 shares being traded for $296,505.72.

Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.02 to end the day at $1.97.

Conversely, T&T NGL Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.01 to close at $21.99.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.