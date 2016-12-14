7,637 TCL shares traded

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which four advanced, one declined and six traded firm.

JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 15,000 shares changing hands for a value of $13,200.

Ansa Merchant Bank Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $40.10. Conversely, Guardian Holdings Limited suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.05 to end the day at $12.65.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 130 shares valued at $2,939.30. It remained at $22.61.