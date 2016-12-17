Sabga ‘very optimistic’ about future

ANSA McAL chairman Norman Sabga on Thursday described 2016 as being a challenging year for T&T’s largest conglomerate, but he said it is in the group’s DNA to look for opportunities, which means that he is very optimistic about the company’s and the country’s future.

“We never look at the difficult side of the equation. We always look at the positive side and there are opportunities that the group has grasped,” he said.

As ANSA McAL is a conglomerate, employing more than 6,000 people, in over 50 companies in nine sectors that make and sell goods and services throughout the region and the world, Sabga said: “What we have found over the years is that when one segment is down, usually another segment will grow. That helps to balance the portfolio and the equation. Our balanced approach has worked for us and I am sure we will overcome and ride out this slow period much better than others.”

While the ANSA McAL Group, which is publicly listed and traded on the T&T Stock Exchange, has been doing business in T&T since 1881, the Sabga family acquired a majority stake in McEnearney Alstons (McAL) in 1986, through a company called ANSA.

Asked if he saw any parallels between the 1986 downturn and today’s, Sabga referred to his previous comment about the group being “very optimistic” and said he did not see a correlation between the two periods, as the economy 30 years ago was in a much worse state than it is in today.

“Remember that there were significant devaluations, there was foreign exchange control and some companies were actually in receivership and were failing. We are not seeing that today. I don’t think the situation is exactly the same. The economy is in a far better position today than it was in that period. And there is alot of opportunity,” said Sabga.

He said while there is talk of a recession in T&T, what the ANSA McAL Group is experiencing is revenue that is not really shrinking but an escalation in costs and operating expenses.

The ANSA McAL chairman said: “So, when revenues are the same, it seems the purchasing power is still there. What we need to do is fix the other side of the equation, the costs, and manage that better, and then try to squeeze out of the revenue side a slight increase.”

He noted that when economies become tough, consumers look to switch to get more value for their dollar and as a result, they tend to shop for locally produced goods.

For the first nine months of 2016, ANSA McAL experienced a 1 per cent decline in revenue and a 1.5 per cent decline in after-tax profits.

Sabga was speaking in an interview, which was recorded for broadcast on the Money Matters programme on CNC3 tomorrow, to mark the group’s 135th anniversary.

He described the anniversary as “a huge milestone” and said the group has invited all of its members of staff in T&T to a Christmas concert, which will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval tonight. Twelve ANSA McAL employees will perform at the concert, to be followed by some of T&T’s best local artistes.

“It is a huge occasion for us as there are not many companies in this country that get to celebrate 135 years in existence,” said Sabga.