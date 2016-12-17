TCL enjoys sole price increase

Overall market activity resulted from trading in six securities of which one advanced, three declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 80,693 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $190,210.55.

JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 41,105 shares changing hands for a value of $36,583.45, followed by Trinidad Cement Ltd with a volume of 19,065 shares being traded for $81,026.25.

LJ Williams Ltd B contributed 18,500 shares with a value of $12,395, while First Citizens Bank Ltd added 1,250 shares valued at $43,625.

Trinidad Cement Ltd enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.16 to end the day at $4.25.

Conversely, T&T NGL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.06 to close at $21.45.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 10,000 shares valued at $226,000. It remained at $22.60.