CariCRIS reaffirms NFM’s ratings

Regional rating agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed the issuer/corporate credit ratings of CariA- (foreign and local currency) on the regional scale, and ttA- on the national scale of National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) with a stable outlook.

The ratings include a 1-notch uplift for implied support from its largest shareholder, the T&T Government.

CariCRIS said stable outlook is premised on its expectation that local demand for NFM’s core flour-related products which are basic consumer staples is likely to remain stable over the next 12-15 months.

“NFM’s ratings reflect the company’s strong and improved financial performance, with the company recording its highest sales revenue since 2009 and also its highest profit after tax since 2003.

“Further supporting the ratings are its increased penetration of domestic and export markets, and various operational enhancements implemented across the organisation.

“These rating strengths are tempered by the fact that operations at the feed mill and warehousing facilities are still in need of refurbishment as well as the difficulties in accessing foreign exchange,” CariCRIS said.

NFM was incorporated as a limited liability company in September 1972 in T&T. It has been listed on the T&T Stock Exchange (TTSE) since 1995.

It is 51 per cent owned by National Enterprises Limited (NEL).

The National Insurance Board of T&T (NIB) owns a further 6 per cent, while the remaining 43 per cent is widely held.

The company’s core business activities production and distribution of a wide range of food staples such as flour, dry mixes and edible oil, as well as animal feeds and bulk grain primarily for domestic consumption.