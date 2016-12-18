NFM celebrates 50th anniversary

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has commended the management and staff of National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) for their efforts which have transformed the company into a commercially viable enterprise.

The minister, who was part of the NFM’s 50th anniversary dinner and awards, said the company had experienced peaks and troughs and owes its changed fortunes to the resourcefulness of the board, management and staff .

“The journey of NFM has clearly been a partnership between the Government and the private sector. The organization is now recognized as a leading manufacturer in flour milling, rice packaging, animal feed and pet food, and dry mix operations,” she said.

Gopee-Scoon said NFM has been able to develop a robust distribution network and an aggressive export drive that has facilitated penetration of its products into markets such as Belize, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Canada and the United States.

She added: “The Ministry of Trade and Industry is committed to assisting manufacturers with accessing non-traditional markets through government to government arrangements, trade facilitation and promotional visits. Furthermore, the ministry is dedicated to continuing dialogue with all stakeholders in the manufacturing, commercial and industrial sectors to address challenges related to trade and competitiveness.”

Gopee-Scoom congratulated the staff, executives and awardees on their work and told them: “The ministry is confident that NFM is on course towards penetrating foreign markets given that it has embarked on projects geared towards upgrading its plant operations, new product development, modernizing research and development facilities, achieving safe quality food certification and improving employee welfare.”

NFM CEO Kelvin Mahabir said: “NFM could not have reached this far without our devoted Staff members, who go above and beyond to ensure that the job is done.”

Also speaking the the function was chairman Nigel Romano who noted that 2016 had been filled with challenges, “but we have worked together to overcome most of them. NFM is blessed to be staffed with committed and responsible individuals.”

“Tough times don’t last but tough people do and we will continue to work together as a team to excel in 2017,” he said.