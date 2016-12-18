Scotia is Bank of the Year

The Banker has named Scotiabank T&T Limited Bank of the Year 2016. This is the fifth time the bank has earned the award, having also won in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2014.

“We are proud of this award because it is a reflection of the hard work of our employees and their focus on helping our customers become better off,” said Anya Schnoor, senior vice president and head, Caribbean East and South, Scotiabank.

This year bank also earned Bank of the Year awards in Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Guyana and St Kitts and Nevis.

The Banker selects winners based on their ability to deliver shareholder returns and gain strategic advantage. The magazine is the world’s longest running international banking publication, recognised as a leading source of information on finance and investment around the globe.

It selects one winning bank for each of the 120 countries judged. Over 1,000 applications are collected and judges select winning banks based on which ones they believe have made the most progress over the past 12 months.