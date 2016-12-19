CAL marks first decade

Andre Worrell

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) kicked of its tenth anniversary celebrations in fine style with a ceremony at the hangar of its Piarco head office. At the event, the company revealed to the public its redesigned logo for the first time.

On January 1, 2017, the company will enter its tenth year of operating as the national airline carrier for T&T.

Speaking at the event, acting CEO Captain Jagmohan Singh said the company had entered a new phase in its development, noting that “2016 has been a year of transformation, as we focused on enhancing the travel experience of all our valued customer. A new strategic plan is approved, along with a new mission: connecting people, realising dreams and a new vision: to achieve sustained profitability through becoming the preferred airline serving the Caribbean.”

Singh said the airline’s success was in large part due to the support of its customers and employees.

“Our journey to this point has only been possible through the commitment of our employees, the loyalty of our valued customers and the support of our stakeholders,” he said.

In highlighting some of CAL’s many accomplishments over the last decade, Singh said: “We are very proud of our major achievements over the past ten years which include, being named the Caribbean’s leading airline at the Annual World Travel Awards for six consecutive years, bringing our heavy maintenance and aircraft repairs in-house, thus saving our shareholders substantial amounts of hard currency, expanding our operations to include routes formerly operated by Air Jamaica and upgrading our reservations, ticketing and departure check-in system.”

Singh also noted the positive social contribution of the airline to the Caribbean landscape.

“As a corporation proudly serving the Caribbean, we have provided assistance to thousands in sport, culture and the arts, education, support for medical treatment, and a range of other charitable initiatives, throughout all the destinations we serve,” he said.